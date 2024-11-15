Left Menu

Triumphant Victory: Sri Lanka's NPP Dominates Parliamentary Elections

Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake achieved a historic two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections. The party won 159 seats, marking the first such victory under the proportional representation system. The success included a significant win in the Jaffna electoral district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:43 IST
Sri Lanka's National People's Power (NPP), led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, achieved a historic victory in the parliamentary elections, securing a two-thirds majority. This triumph marks the first instance of such success under the country's proportional representation system, introduced in 1978.

The NPP, contesting with the Malimawa (compass) symbol, captured 159 out of the 225 parliamentary seats, including a surprising win in the Jaffna electoral district, a traditional Tamil nationalist stronghold. The party garnered over 6.8 million votes, equivalent to 61 percent of the total votes counted, according to Sri Lanka's Election Commission.

Trailing significantly behind, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, led by Sajith Premadasa, secured 40 seats. The landmark victory has resonated across the nation, reflecting a shift in the political landscape as the NPP promises national unity and political reform.

