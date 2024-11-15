Naidu's Strategic India Tour: From Delhi Discussions to Maharashtra Rallies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu departed for New Delhi on Friday, following an address to the Assembly in Amaravati, according to official sources.

Upon his arrival in the nation's capital, Naidu met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as per an official statement.

The Chief Minister's schedule indicates participation in a meeting on Saturday from 12:20 pm to 1:30 pm, before heading to Mumbai in Maharashtra, where he will attend public meetings in Thane and Bhiwandi, and hold a press conference on Sunday. Naidu's TDP remains a crucial ally of the NDA at the Center and collaborates with the BJP and Janasena in the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)