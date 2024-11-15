Left Menu

Naidu's Strategic India Tour: From Delhi Discussions to Maharashtra Rallies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited New Delhi to meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will head to Mumbai for public engagements in Maharashtra. Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party is a significant ally of the NDA government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:49 IST
Naidu's Strategic India Tour: From Delhi Discussions to Maharashtra Rallies
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu departed for New Delhi on Friday, following an address to the Assembly in Amaravati, according to official sources.

Upon his arrival in the nation's capital, Naidu met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as per an official statement.

The Chief Minister's schedule indicates participation in a meeting on Saturday from 12:20 pm to 1:30 pm, before heading to Mumbai in Maharashtra, where he will attend public meetings in Thane and Bhiwandi, and hold a press conference on Sunday. Naidu's TDP remains a crucial ally of the NDA at the Center and collaborates with the BJP and Janasena in the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024