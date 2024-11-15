Amazon & SpaceX Challenge Labor Board's Authority

Amazon and SpaceX are challenging the authority of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a significant legal battle. The companies argue that the NLRB's structure violates the constitutional separation of powers.

This legal challenge is expected to be heard by the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and could affect the functioning of the NLRB, a pivotal agency enforcing labor rights.

The outcome of these lawsuits may set a precedent impacting numerous future cases, potentially even landing in the U.S. Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)