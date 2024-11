Musk's Russian Ties: Senators Demand Investigation

Two senior Democratic senators have called for a Pentagon investigation into Elon Musk's reported communications with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. Concerns mount over potential national-security risks, given Musk's extensive dealings with the Pentagon through his leadership at SpaceX, which commands major defense contracts.

As tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate, the lawmakers argue that Musk's relationships raise questions regarding his reliability in handling sensitive government projects. SpaceX's dominance in the U.S. space sector, especially its Starlink satellite internet network critical to military operations, intensifies the scrutiny.

The senators' request follows a Wall Street Journal report alleging Musk's discussions with top Russian officials, prompting suggestions for increased competition in the aerospace industry to reduce reliance on SpaceX. In light of these revelations, the Pentagon's stance on Musk's involvement remains under watchful consideration.

