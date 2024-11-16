World in Turmoil: Leaders Juggle Crisis and Controversy
Global leaders are navigating crises, from protests in Abkhazia demanding leadership change to diplomatic talks about Russia and North Korea. Important calls and meetings mark the international landscape, with controversial legal actions against Marine Le Pen and Xi Jinping's stand against protectionism highlighted.
In Georgia's Russian-backed Abkhazia, protesters demanded the resignation of their leader over an unpopular deal with Moscow. Aslan Bzhania, the region's president, insists on staying, pointing to ongoing discussions with opposition leaders.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz ended a two-year silence with Russia by calling Vladimir Putin, drawing criticism from Ukrainian President Zelenskiy for potentially giving Putin leverage. Scholz encouraged Putin to extract forces from Ukraine, seeking a pathway to peace.
Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen faces legal hurdles with French prosecutors demanding she be banned from office for five years over EU funds misuse. With the 2027 presidential election on the horizon, Le Pen's allies decry this as a political witch hunt.
(With inputs from agencies.)