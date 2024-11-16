Left Menu

BJP's Controversial Campaign Slogan Sparks Debate in Maharashtra

BJP's election campaign in Maharashtra is under scrutiny for using the slogan 'batenge toh katenge', meaning 'divided we perish.' While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath endorses it, state leaders urge caution due to its perceived communal undertones. Former minister Vinod Tawde defends it as a critical reminder of unity.

Updated: 16-11-2024 08:51 IST
  • India

In a controversial move, the BJP's election campaign in Maharashtra is employing the slogan 'batenge toh katenge' which translates to 'divided we perish'. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been a vocal supporter of this phrase in his campaign speeches.

However, key party figures in the state, such as Pankaja Munde and Ashok Chavan, caution against its usage, citing potential communal undertones which may not sit well with Maharashtra voters.

Addressing the concerns, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde defended the slogan, arguing that it represents a 'reality' and underscores the importance of unity. Tawde highlighted the painful history of the Kashmiri Pandits as a stark example, warning against the division of communities as the state approaches its legislative assembly elections on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

