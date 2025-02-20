Innovative Vertical Land Lease Community Launched by Thakral and GemLife in Gold Coast

Thakral Corporation Ltd, listed on SGX Mainboard, in collaboration with its Australian partner GemLife, has secured approval for Australia's first vertical land lease community at Currumbin Waters, Gold Coast.

The AUD 450 million project, targeting over-50s, is set for launch this year, aiming to redefine senior living with affordable housing options and sustainable designs.

This landmark development features luxury amenities and a significant green space allocation, promising to meet demand for quality lifestyle options for over-50s.

(With inputs from agencies.)