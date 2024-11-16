Political Drama Unfolds in Ramtek: A Contest of Influence and Alliances
The Ramtek assembly constituency in Maharashtra witnesses a compelling electoral battle as former Congress minister Rajendra Mulak, now an independent, mounts a strong challenge against major political parties. With historical ties to the Congress, the constituency's current political dynamics highlight internal party conflicts and shifting voter alliances.
The Ramtek assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, known historically as a Congress bastion, is facing a fascinating electoral contest. Former minister and independent candidate Rajendra Mulak is challenging the major parties, posing a significant threat to their dominance.
Sitting MLA Ashish Jaiswal, who previously won as an independent, is running on the Shiv Shinde ticket, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, against Vishal Barbate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). Despite Barbate's debut, Mulak's deep-rooted connections and anti-incumbency sentiment could give him an edge.
The contest gains complexity with internal conflicts in the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). Political analysts suggest Mulak's strong local support might turn the election in his favor, challenging the region's traditional alliances and reshaping its political landscape.
