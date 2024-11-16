Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra's Voters to Reject Divisive Politics Ahead of Elections

Sharad Pawar appeals to voters to reclaim Maharashtra's integrity by rejecting divisive politics. He highlights issues like corruption, crime against women, and farmers' distress, which threaten the region's prosperity. His critique targets the Mahayuti alliance, urging citizens to support the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:39 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

With the Maharashtra assembly elections fast approaching, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has made a fervent call to voters to dismiss those responsible for fragmenting the state's political and social fabric. Highlighting the urgency to restore Maharashtra's dignity, Pawar's appeal was prominently featured in Marathi publications.

Addressing key issues like the sustainability of welfare programs, rising crime rates, and declining job opportunities, Pawar criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP under Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He accused them of ingraining corruption and politics of division, impacting ordinary citizens.

Pawar, recalling the silent yet decisive public sentiment of the 2019 elections, urged support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He warned that despite the ruling coalition's schemes, the ground realities of unemployment and growing crime would influence the November 23 electoral outcome significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

