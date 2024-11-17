Trump's DOT Dilemma: Uber Exec in the Mix
The Trump transition team is reportedly considering several candidates, including former Uber executive Emil Michael and Republican congressmen, for the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Elon Musk, a Trump supporter, could potentially influence the decision. This position oversees significant transportation regulations and funding.
In the latest developments from the Trump transition team, a former Uber executive and several Republican congressmen have emerged as potential candidates to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation. This information comes from eight sources familiar with the ongoing discussions, who spoke to Reuters.
Among the contenders is Emil Michael, a technology entrepreneur and Trump donor, who is said to be backed by tech executives who supported Trump, including known associates of Elon Musk. Other potential candidates include Sam Graves, Garret Graves, and former Representative Sean Duffy.
The Department of Transportation, with its substantial $110 billion annual budget, plays a crucial role in regulating various sectors, including pipelines, vehicles, and transportation infrastructure. With the possible influence of Elon Musk, significant changes in autonomous-vehicle regulations could be on the horizon under the anticipated Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
