Brazil First Lady Takes On Elon Musk at G20 Event

Brazil's First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, delivered a strong message to billionaire Elon Musk during a G20 social event on Saturday. She stressed the importance of regulating social media to combat misinformation.

As she spoke, a ship's horn interrupted her remarks, prompting her to joke, 'I think it's Elon Musk,' before defiantly adding, 'I'm not afraid of you, f--- you, Elon Musk.' Musk, who owns the social media network X, responded to a video of the incident with a graphic featuring a laughing emoji. He later hinted at political repercussions by stating, 'They are going to lose the next election,' referencing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The First Lady's comments came ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier this year, Musk's social platform faced a one-month suspension in Brazil for not appointing a legal representative and failing to adhere to court orders to block accounts accused of spreading 'fake news' and hate speech.

