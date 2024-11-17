Thackeray Challenges Fadnavis on 'Dharma-Yudh' Election Rhetoric

In a bold move, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has challenged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning if his call for a 'dharma-yudh of votes' complies with the Election Commission's code of conduct.

During a campaign rally in Dombivli, Thackeray decried the BJP's current trajectory as 'hybrid,' filled with opportunistic leaders, and lamented the sidelining of late party stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pramod Mahajan.

He further accused the BJP-led government of indulging in corruption and corporate favoritism, critiquing their Hindutva approach and emphasizing concerns over the 'Gujarati-Marathi divide.'

(With inputs from agencies.)