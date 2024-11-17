Thackeray Challenges Fadnavis on 'Dharma-Yudh' Election Rhetoric
Uddhav Thackeray questions if Devendra Fadnavis' 'dharma-yudh' call aligns with the Election Commission's conduct code. He criticizes BJP's shift towards opportunistic politics and expresses concerns about corporate favoritism, widespread corruption, and a growing regional divide, contrasting his and BJP's vision of Hindutva.
In a bold move, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has challenged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning if his call for a 'dharma-yudh of votes' complies with the Election Commission's code of conduct.
During a campaign rally in Dombivli, Thackeray decried the BJP's current trajectory as 'hybrid,' filled with opportunistic leaders, and lamented the sidelining of late party stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pramod Mahajan.
He further accused the BJP-led government of indulging in corruption and corporate favoritism, critiquing their Hindutva approach and emphasizing concerns over the 'Gujarati-Marathi divide.'
