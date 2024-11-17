Left Menu

Thackeray Challenges Fadnavis on 'Dharma-Yudh' Election Rhetoric

Uddhav Thackeray questions if Devendra Fadnavis' 'dharma-yudh' call aligns with the Election Commission's conduct code. He criticizes BJP's shift towards opportunistic politics and expresses concerns about corporate favoritism, widespread corruption, and a growing regional divide, contrasting his and BJP's vision of Hindutva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:22 IST
Thackeray Challenges Fadnavis on 'Dharma-Yudh' Election Rhetoric
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has challenged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning if his call for a 'dharma-yudh of votes' complies with the Election Commission's code of conduct.

During a campaign rally in Dombivli, Thackeray decried the BJP's current trajectory as 'hybrid,' filled with opportunistic leaders, and lamented the sidelining of late party stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pramod Mahajan.

He further accused the BJP-led government of indulging in corruption and corporate favoritism, critiquing their Hindutva approach and emphasizing concerns over the 'Gujarati-Marathi divide.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024