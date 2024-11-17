Balasaheb Thorat's Ambitious Bid for Maharashtra's Political Pinnacle
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will secure a majority in Maharashtra's assembly polls. Thorat, signaling his chief ministerial ambitions, criticized the current BJP-led government for alleged corruption and divisive politics, while promoting MVA as a united front for change.
Balasaheb Thorat, a prominent Congress figure and Maharashtra assembly candidate, has voiced strong hope that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would clinch a decisive majority in the upcoming polls.
In a detailed conversation with PTI ahead of the November elections, the seasoned politician, who stands among MVA's senior leaders, indicated his readiness to lead as a chief ministerial candidate, given his longstanding rapport with alliance heads, including NCP's Sharad Pawar.
Thorat's confidence comes amid uncertainty over the incumbent government's leadership, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis withholding endorsement for Eknath Shinde's continued tenure as Chief Minister, pending poll outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
