Senegal's Legislative Elections: A Turning Point Amid Rising Economic Tensions

Senegalese citizens headed to the polls on Sunday to vote in legislative elections that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye hopes will solidify his party's control in government, enabling it to pursue ambitious reforms.

The electoral campaign has seen elevated tensions, with instances of violence emerging as political factions clashed. This backdrop follows historical political unrest observed during the country's past presidential election.

Economic stability and employment emerged as voters' main concerns, especially as the economy faces slower-than-anticipated growth and a widening fiscal deficit. The outcome of the elections holds significant implications for the nation's direction on addressing these challenges.

