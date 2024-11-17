Left Menu

Biden's Historic Amazon Visit: A Green Agenda Face-off

Joe Biden is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest, emphasizing the importance of combating climate change. His visit contrasts with Donald Trump's approach, who plans to repeal climate measures. Biden seeks to reinforce international cooperation to protect the Amazon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:33 IST
Biden's Historic Amazon Visit: A Green Agenda Face-off
Joe Biden

In a historic move, President Joe Biden is poised to become the first sitting U.S. president to step into the heart of the Amazon rainforest on Sunday. His visit underscores the pressing need to address global warming, a concern often brushed aside by Donald Trump, who is set to assume office in January with plans to dismantle current climate initiatives.

Biden's itinerary includes traveling from Lima, Peru, to Manaus, Brazil, where he will engage with local leaders dedicated to the conservation of the Amazon. The journey culminates in Rio de Janeiro for a G20 summit, highlighting critical global issues such as poverty, hunger, governance, and climate change. The preservation of the Amazon is deemed crucial by scientists due to its vast carbon-absorbing capacity, which plays a significant role in mitigating climate change. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to halt deforestation by 2030, appealing for international financial support.

Despite promising $500 million to the Amazon Fund, the U.S. has fulfilled only a fraction of this commitment by July. Meanwhile, Trump continues to view climate change skeptically, vowing to dismantle Biden's climate policies to fund tax cuts. His administration also aims to boost fossil fuel production and roll back regulations on gasoline-powered vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024