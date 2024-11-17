Biden's Historic Amazon Visit: A Green Agenda Face-off

In a historic move, President Joe Biden is poised to become the first sitting U.S. president to step into the heart of the Amazon rainforest on Sunday. His visit underscores the pressing need to address global warming, a concern often brushed aside by Donald Trump, who is set to assume office in January with plans to dismantle current climate initiatives.

Biden's itinerary includes traveling from Lima, Peru, to Manaus, Brazil, where he will engage with local leaders dedicated to the conservation of the Amazon. The journey culminates in Rio de Janeiro for a G20 summit, highlighting critical global issues such as poverty, hunger, governance, and climate change. The preservation of the Amazon is deemed crucial by scientists due to its vast carbon-absorbing capacity, which plays a significant role in mitigating climate change. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to halt deforestation by 2030, appealing for international financial support.

Despite promising $500 million to the Amazon Fund, the U.S. has fulfilled only a fraction of this commitment by July. Meanwhile, Trump continues to view climate change skeptically, vowing to dismantle Biden's climate policies to fund tax cuts. His administration also aims to boost fossil fuel production and roll back regulations on gasoline-powered vehicles.

