Marathwada's Political Crossroads: Maratha Quota's Influence

As the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign intensifies in Marathwada, significant factors such as the Maratha quota activism led by Manoj Jarange Patil and economic distress in the farm sector shape its dynamics. The Ladki Bahin scheme is popular among the masses, while political loyalties appear fragmented across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:36 IST
As campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls reaches its final phase in Marathwada, local dynamics revolve around conflicting narratives influenced by farm sector struggles and the traction of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

The region sees divided loyalties, with the potential impact of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil being a significant factor.

Economic grievances among farmers and internal party conflicts add layers of complexity, as different political factions vie for the influential Maratha vote.

