Marathwada's Political Crossroads: Maratha Quota's Influence

As campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls reaches its final phase in Marathwada, local dynamics revolve around conflicting narratives influenced by farm sector struggles and the traction of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

The region sees divided loyalties, with the potential impact of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil being a significant factor.

Economic grievances among farmers and internal party conflicts add layers of complexity, as different political factions vie for the influential Maratha vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)