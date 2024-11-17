Left Menu

National People's Party Withdraws Support from Manipur Government Amid Rising Tensions

The Conrad Sangma-led NPP has withdrawn support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur over deteriorating law and order. Despite this, BJP's majority remains unaffected. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened meetings in response to the escalating violence and imposed curfews and internet suspensions in Imphal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:08 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National People's Party, led by Conrad Sangma, announced on Sunday that it is withdrawing support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur. This decision comes amid escalating tensions and a deteriorating law and order situation in the northeastern state. Despite the NPP's withdrawal, the BJP's position remains strong due to its majority control in the 60-member assembly.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma expressed deep concern in a letter addressed to BJP National President JP Nadda, highlighting that the Manipur government has failed to address the ongoing crisis. The NPP's exit marks a significant political moment, yet it does not challenge the stability of the BJP government, which holds 37 seats, surpassing the majority threshold of 31.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken serious note of the situation, having convened a high-level meeting to discuss the security concerns. This comes as tensions in Manipur result in the implementation of a total curfew and suspension of internet and mobile data services in Imphal. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as violence between Meiti and Kuki communities persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

