Left Menu

Controversial Views and Political Shifts: RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Stance and Caroline Kennedy's Diplomatic Farewell

Caroline Kennedy strongly criticizes her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial views on vaccines, which he claims need rigorous testing. Despite being known for their family's support for public health, RFK Jr. has been associated with anti-vaccine messaging. Caroline believes this contradicts their family's stance, highlighting inter-family political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:46 IST
Controversial Views and Political Shifts: RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Stance and Caroline Kennedy's Diplomatic Farewell
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Caroline Kennedy, outgoing U.S. ambassador to Australia, criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial vaccine views, labeling them 'dangerous'. Her comments came shortly after Donald Trump appointed RFK Jr. to lead the top U.S. health agency. Kennedy's remarks drew attention to intra-family political conflicts.

RFK Jr., known for disputing the link between vaccines and autism, continues to face criticism for his previous anti-vaccine statements, despite claiming his focus is on rigorous testing. His leadership at the Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit with anti-vaccine messaging, contrasts with the Kennedy family's pro-public health stance.

Speaking in Canberra, Caroline Kennedy emphasized continuity in U.S. commitments to Australia and the Indo-Pacific, irrespective of presidential changes. Concluding her ambassadorial role, she expressed her belief in seeing a female U.S. president during her lifetime, without commenting on her own political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024