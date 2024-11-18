Controversial Views and Political Shifts: RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Stance and Caroline Kennedy's Diplomatic Farewell

Caroline Kennedy, outgoing U.S. ambassador to Australia, criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial vaccine views, labeling them 'dangerous'. Her comments came shortly after Donald Trump appointed RFK Jr. to lead the top U.S. health agency. Kennedy's remarks drew attention to intra-family political conflicts.

RFK Jr., known for disputing the link between vaccines and autism, continues to face criticism for his previous anti-vaccine statements, despite claiming his focus is on rigorous testing. His leadership at the Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit with anti-vaccine messaging, contrasts with the Kennedy family's pro-public health stance.

Speaking in Canberra, Caroline Kennedy emphasized continuity in U.S. commitments to Australia and the Indo-Pacific, irrespective of presidential changes. Concluding her ambassadorial role, she expressed her belief in seeing a female U.S. president during her lifetime, without commenting on her own political future.

