In a bold statement, Russian lawmaker Maria Butina has criticized President Joe Biden's administration, warning that it risks igniting World War Three if Ukraine uses U.S.-made weapons to strike Russia.

Butina told Reuters that Biden's administration is escalating tensions and expressed hope that former President Donald Trump could reverse this decision. Reports from Reuters and The New York Times indicate that the U.S. has authorized Ukraine to target Russian territories with American weaponry, though the Kremlin has not confirmed this.

President Vladimir Putin expressed that Western support for Ukrainian strikes would signify direct NATO involvement in the conflict. He indicated potential retaliatory measures, with Russia's defense ministry exploring options. Butina, once imprisoned in the U.S. as an unregistered Russian agent, is now a lawmaker advocating caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)