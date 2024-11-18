Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Battle for Ideological Change and Caste Census

Rahul Gandhi vows to lift the reservation cap and conduct a caste-based census to address the biggest societal issues. He criticizes the Maharashtra policy shifts favoring billionaires and highlights the upcoming assembly elections as a crucial ideological battle. He pledges to prioritize Maharashtra's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:57 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Battle for Ideological Change and Caste Census
Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that his party would work to eliminate the 50 percent cap on reservations and push for a nationwide caste-based survey. This would address what he describes as one of India's most pressing issues.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Gandhi emphasized that the upcoming November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections are a battle of ideologies. He portrayed it as a struggle between a few billionaires and the broader public, highlighting the economic plight caused by the relocation of Rs 7 lakh crore projects to Gujarat.

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Modi's policies, Gandhi accused the government of distorting political processes to favor a single entity in the Dharavi redevelopment project. He theatrically brought a safe to the press conference, underscoring his point of political cronyism, and mocked Modi's slogan by suggesting that certain industrialists remain 'safe' as long as they align with political powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024