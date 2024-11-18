Rahul Gandhi's Battle for Ideological Change and Caste Census
Rahul Gandhi vows to lift the reservation cap and conduct a caste-based census to address the biggest societal issues. He criticizes the Maharashtra policy shifts favoring billionaires and highlights the upcoming assembly elections as a crucial ideological battle. He pledges to prioritize Maharashtra's interests.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that his party would work to eliminate the 50 percent cap on reservations and push for a nationwide caste-based survey. This would address what he describes as one of India's most pressing issues.
Addressing the media in Mumbai, Gandhi emphasized that the upcoming November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections are a battle of ideologies. He portrayed it as a struggle between a few billionaires and the broader public, highlighting the economic plight caused by the relocation of Rs 7 lakh crore projects to Gujarat.
In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Modi's policies, Gandhi accused the government of distorting political processes to favor a single entity in the Dharavi redevelopment project. He theatrically brought a safe to the press conference, underscoring his point of political cronyism, and mocked Modi's slogan by suggesting that certain industrialists remain 'safe' as long as they align with political powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Coalition Crisis: Economic Policy Divide Threatens Stability
Scholz Navigates Economic Policy Rift in Germany's Coalition Government
German Coalition Tensions: Finance Minister Sparks Economic Policy Debate
World seeing ray of hope in PM Modi on economic policy front: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.