Rahul Gandhi's Battle for Ideological Change and Caste Census

In a significant political statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that his party would work to eliminate the 50 percent cap on reservations and push for a nationwide caste-based survey. This would address what he describes as one of India's most pressing issues.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Gandhi emphasized that the upcoming November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections are a battle of ideologies. He portrayed it as a struggle between a few billionaires and the broader public, highlighting the economic plight caused by the relocation of Rs 7 lakh crore projects to Gujarat.

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Modi's policies, Gandhi accused the government of distorting political processes to favor a single entity in the Dharavi redevelopment project. He theatrically brought a safe to the press conference, underscoring his point of political cronyism, and mocked Modi's slogan by suggesting that certain industrialists remain 'safe' as long as they align with political powers.

