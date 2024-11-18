Left Menu

Mass Resignation: Six Armenian Officials Step Down Under Pashinyan's Request

Six top Armenian officials resigned following Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's request, citing systematic reasons rather than personal ones. The officials include the interior minister, judiciary heads, and committee chairpersons, signaling a significant shift in the nation's leadership dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:57 IST
Nikol Pashinyan Image Credit: Twitter (@NikolPashinyan)

In a significant political shakeup, six high-ranking Armenian officials have tendered their resignations. The move follows a public request by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who described the decision as stemming from systemic issues rather than personal conflicts.

According to reports by Russia's Interfax news agency, among those stepping down are key figures in the country's political and judicial landscape. Vahe Ghazaryan, the interior minister, and Karen Andreasyan, chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, are notable names on the list.

Other officials relinquishing their posts are Sasun Khachatryan, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee; Argishti Kyaramyan, chairman of the Investigative Committee; Gnel Sanosyan, the territorial administration and infrastructures minister; and Rustam Badasian, chairman of the State Revenue Committee. This mass resignation marks a potential shift in Armenia's governance approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

