Tension Escalates in Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh Attacked During Campaign
Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh was hospitalized following an alleged attack on his convoy during the final day of campaigning for the state assembly elections. The incident has intensified the political atmosphere, with accusations against the BJP from Deshmukh's family, as voters anticipate the November 20 elections.
In a dramatic escalation of pre-election tensions, former Maharashtra minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Anil Deshmukh, was hospitalized on Tuesday after an alleged attack on his convoy on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road. Senior police officials confirmed that Deshmukh is receiving treatment at Nagpur's Alexis (Max) Hospital.
The attack reportedly involved stone-pelting on Deshmukh's vehicle, occurring as election campaigning reached its peak ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. Salil Deshmukh, Anil's son and NCP candidate for Katol, alleged that the BJP orchestrated the attack, highlighting the party's fear of an electoral defeat in Katol and Nagpur.
As Deshmukh was initially rushed to a local medical facility before being transferred to Alexis Hospital, a complaint was filed regarding the attack. While the BJP has not commented, Salil emphasized efforts to maintain peace amid growing tensions. The incident underscores the heightened stakes as the Maha Vikas Aghadi seeks to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
