Tension Escalates in Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh Attacked During Campaign

In a dramatic escalation of pre-election tensions, former Maharashtra minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Anil Deshmukh, was hospitalized on Tuesday after an alleged attack on his convoy on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road. Senior police officials confirmed that Deshmukh is receiving treatment at Nagpur's Alexis (Max) Hospital.

The attack reportedly involved stone-pelting on Deshmukh's vehicle, occurring as election campaigning reached its peak ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. Salil Deshmukh, Anil's son and NCP candidate for Katol, alleged that the BJP orchestrated the attack, highlighting the party's fear of an electoral defeat in Katol and Nagpur.

As Deshmukh was initially rushed to a local medical facility before being transferred to Alexis Hospital, a complaint was filed regarding the attack. While the BJP has not commented, Salil emphasized efforts to maintain peace amid growing tensions. The incident underscores the heightened stakes as the Maha Vikas Aghadi seeks to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)