Hong Kong's Democratic Downfall: The Sentencing of 45 Advocates

In a controversial move, Hong Kong's High Court has handed down jail terms of up to 10 years to 45 leading democrats, drawing fire from critics who argue it signifies a profound setback to the city’s legal standards.

International reactions have been swift. U.S. Congressman Chris Smith condemned Hong Kong's government for seeking American investors while smothering free speech. He urged the Biden Administration to impose sanctions on those involved in these political prosecutions.

Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, expressed grave concern over the harsh sentences, particularly concerning Australian citizen Gordon Ng. Meanwhile, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China rebuked the convictions as unjust, highlighting the erosion of legal integrity in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)