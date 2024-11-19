Hong Kong's Judiciary Under Fire as 45 Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced

In a move drawing international ire, Hong Kong's High Court on Tuesday handed down sentences of up to 10 years to 45 prominent pro-democracy figures, a development critics assert severely undermines the city's judiciary and rule of law. This ruling, part of a broader crackdown under the controversial National Security Law, has ignited a firestorm of international condemnation.

U.S. Congressman Chris Smith slammed the timing of Hong Kong's appeal for American investments while silencing dissent. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong voiced grave concerns for Australian citizen Gordon Ng's sentencing, urging China to repeal oppressive national security legislation. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China and Human Rights Watch condemned the judicial actions as politically motivated persecution.

Meanwhile, international rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, lament the decline of civil liberties in Hong Kong. Observers like Sarah Brooks and Maya Wang decry the criminalization of democratic elections and the diminishing space for civil discourse. The case, analysts argue, marks a significant turning point, damaging public faith in Hong Kong's judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)