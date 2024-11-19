Palakkad Showdown: Battle Over Alleged Fake Voters Ahead of Bypoll
The Congress, BJP, and CPI(M) are clashing over alleged fake voters in the upcoming Palakkad assembly bypoll, due on November 20. UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil criticizes the control over fake voters, while BJP's C Krishnakumar stresses legal means. The bypoll follows Congress MLA Shafi Parambil's Lok Sabha election success.
The looming Palakkad assembly bypoll has ignited a contentious debate over alleged fake voters among political heavyweights CPI(M), Congress, and BJP, with accusations and counter-arguments heating the political landscape. Scheduled for November 20, the bypoll attracts attention as parties prepare for a pivotal electoral clash.
UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil criticized election officials for allowing fake voter registrations. Mamkootathil, who also leads the state's Youth Congress, stated that his party opposes fake voting but warned against deterring genuine electors. A similar sentiment resonated from BJP's C Krishnakumar, advocating legal measures against electoral malpractices.
Amidst heated campaigning, LDF candidate P Sarin assured a clean contest, countering that any reliance on fraudulent votes would be thwarted through legitimate means. As the tension escalates, Chief Minister Vijayan's recent remarks have added another layer of complexity to the electoral battle.
