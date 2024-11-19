Left Menu

Palakkad Showdown: Battle Over Alleged Fake Voters Ahead of Bypoll

The Congress, BJP, and CPI(M) are clashing over alleged fake voters in the upcoming Palakkad assembly bypoll, due on November 20. UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil criticizes the control over fake voters, while BJP's C Krishnakumar stresses legal means. The bypoll follows Congress MLA Shafi Parambil's Lok Sabha election success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:30 IST
Palakkad Showdown: Battle Over Alleged Fake Voters Ahead of Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The looming Palakkad assembly bypoll has ignited a contentious debate over alleged fake voters among political heavyweights CPI(M), Congress, and BJP, with accusations and counter-arguments heating the political landscape. Scheduled for November 20, the bypoll attracts attention as parties prepare for a pivotal electoral clash.

UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil criticized election officials for allowing fake voter registrations. Mamkootathil, who also leads the state's Youth Congress, stated that his party opposes fake voting but warned against deterring genuine electors. A similar sentiment resonated from BJP's C Krishnakumar, advocating legal measures against electoral malpractices.

Amidst heated campaigning, LDF candidate P Sarin assured a clean contest, countering that any reliance on fraudulent votes would be thwarted through legitimate means. As the tension escalates, Chief Minister Vijayan's recent remarks have added another layer of complexity to the electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024