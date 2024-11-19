Historic Win: Abdirahman Cirro Triumphs in Somaliland Election

In a significant political shift, opposition leader Abdirahman Cirro has emerged victorious in the presidential election in Somaliland, as reported by Garowe Online.

Cirro, representing the Waddani party, secured 64% of the vote, handily defeating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi, who garnered 35%, according to the Somaliland Electoral Commission.

Despite its strategic geographic location, Somaliland's political aspirations remain challenged by its lack of international recognition since its self-governance in 1991.

(With inputs from agencies.)