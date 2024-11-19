Left Menu

Historic Win: Abdirahman Cirro Triumphs in Somaliland Election

Somaliland's opposition leader, Abdirahman Cirro, won the presidential election with 64% of the vote, defeating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi, who secured 35%. This victory for Cirro's Waddani party highlights the region's ongoing quest for international recognition, despite being a self-governed entity since 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:07 IST
Historic Win: Abdirahman Cirro Triumphs in Somaliland Election
Syrian elections Image Credit:

In a significant political shift, opposition leader Abdirahman Cirro has emerged victorious in the presidential election in Somaliland, as reported by Garowe Online.

Cirro, representing the Waddani party, secured 64% of the vote, handily defeating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi, who garnered 35%, according to the Somaliland Electoral Commission.

Despite its strategic geographic location, Somaliland's political aspirations remain challenged by its lack of international recognition since its self-governance in 1991.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024