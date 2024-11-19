Historic Win: Abdirahman Cirro Triumphs in Somaliland Election
Somaliland's opposition leader, Abdirahman Cirro, won the presidential election with 64% of the vote, defeating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi, who secured 35%. This victory for Cirro's Waddani party highlights the region's ongoing quest for international recognition, despite being a self-governed entity since 1991.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:07 IST
In a significant political shift, opposition leader Abdirahman Cirro has emerged victorious in the presidential election in Somaliland, as reported by Garowe Online.
Cirro, representing the Waddani party, secured 64% of the vote, handily defeating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi, who garnered 35%, according to the Somaliland Electoral Commission.
Despite its strategic geographic location, Somaliland's political aspirations remain challenged by its lack of international recognition since its self-governance in 1991.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement