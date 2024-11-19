Court Denies Breivik's Parole Amidst Ongoing Concerns of Danger

Anders Behring Breivik, notorious for Norway's most heinous peacetime crime, appeared in court on Tuesday seeking parole. Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir strongly opposed his release, labeling Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, as consistently dangerous. This marks Breivik's second attempt at parole after serving over 13 years of his 21-year sentence.

Breivik, a self-declared neo-Nazi, continues to provoke outrage and distress among victims' families. Merete Stamneshagen, whose teenage daughter was killed at Utoeya, is among those who feel retraumatized by Breivik's parole attempts. Despite asserting that he has renounced violence, Breivik has not abandoned his extremist views.

Separate from his parole efforts, Breivik has made legal attempts to argue against his prison conditions, claiming they infringe on his human rights. Nonetheless, the Norwegian court system continues to prioritize public safety, denying him parole and maintaining his current detention terms.

