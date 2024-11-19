Govt's Swift Action: Samravta Village Reforms After Bypoll Violence
Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena announced the inclusion of Samravta village in Uniara sub-division after violence erupted post-bypolls. The minister assured no false implications and released 19 detained individuals. Damage compensation and inquiry by a divisional commissioner were also initiated.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, Rajasthan's government has decided to include Samravta village in the Uniara sub-division, following violent incidents that marred the recent bypolls. This was announced by agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena, emphasizing a fair assessment and assurance against false accusations.
The violence, marked by the severe torching of 35 motorcycles and nine four-wheelers, erupted after independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly attacked an official. The altercation resulted in injuries to 26 policemen and significant property damage, leading to four FIRs against Naresh Meena.
A senior officer will investigate the incidents, as the judicial inquiry would take more time. Meanwhile, the state government committed to compensating for the losses suffered by the aggrieved party after a thorough assessment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fiery Bihar Bypolls: Battle Lines Drawn Amid Allegations and Promises
Parties including Cong, BJP, BSP and RLD had urged EC to reschedule bypolls in view of festivals.
Festivals Prompt Rescheduling of Assembly Bypolls Across Key States
EC reschedules assembly bypolls in Kerala, Punjab and UP from Nov 13 to Nov 20 due to festivals: Official statement.
Rajasthan Bypolls: A Litmus Test for BJP's Leadership