Govt's Swift Action: Samravta Village Reforms After Bypoll Violence

Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena announced the inclusion of Samravta village in Uniara sub-division after violence erupted post-bypolls. The minister assured no false implications and released 19 detained individuals. Damage compensation and inquiry by a divisional commissioner were also initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:22 IST
violence
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Rajasthan's government has decided to include Samravta village in the Uniara sub-division, following violent incidents that marred the recent bypolls. This was announced by agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena, emphasizing a fair assessment and assurance against false accusations.

The violence, marked by the severe torching of 35 motorcycles and nine four-wheelers, erupted after independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly attacked an official. The altercation resulted in injuries to 26 policemen and significant property damage, leading to four FIRs against Naresh Meena.

A senior officer will investigate the incidents, as the judicial inquiry would take more time. Meanwhile, the state government committed to compensating for the losses suffered by the aggrieved party after a thorough assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

