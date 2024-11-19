Govt's Swift Action: Samravta Village Reforms After Bypoll Violence

In a decisive move, Rajasthan's government has decided to include Samravta village in the Uniara sub-division, following violent incidents that marred the recent bypolls. This was announced by agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena, emphasizing a fair assessment and assurance against false accusations.

The violence, marked by the severe torching of 35 motorcycles and nine four-wheelers, erupted after independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly attacked an official. The altercation resulted in injuries to 26 policemen and significant property damage, leading to four FIRs against Naresh Meena.

A senior officer will investigate the incidents, as the judicial inquiry would take more time. Meanwhile, the state government committed to compensating for the losses suffered by the aggrieved party after a thorough assessment.

