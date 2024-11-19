Haryana's Bid for Chandigarh Expansion: A State's Claim and Controversy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated on Tuesday that Haryana possesses a legitimate claim to Chandigarh, justifying the state's call for an additional Vidhan Sabha building in the Union Territory, which has drawn criticism from Punjab.

Saini emphasized the complexity of constructing the Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh and urged all political parties in the state to present a united front, putting aside individual political agendas.

The opposition, during the Haryana Assembly session, expressed support for the government on this matter, with calls for Saini to convene an all-party meeting to showcase a united stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)