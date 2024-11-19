Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Pakistan Bans Public Gatherings Amid Imran Khan Protest Preparations

Pakistan's federal government has banned public gatherings in the capital amid planned protests by Imran Khan's party. The protest demands Khan's release and criticizes the 26th amendment. Despite restrictions, PTI plans to proceed. The government is preparing security measures to prevent protestors from reaching Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:44 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Pakistan's federal authorities have imposed a ban on public gatherings in the capital for two months, anticipating a protest by the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Scheduled for November 24, the protest aims to demand Khan's release.

The government cited reasons of public peace and safety to justify the imposition of Section 144, a colonial-era law prohibiting public assemblies. The prohibition includes bans on sound systems, firecrackers, and the display of firearms, responding to potential threats of unrest and sectarian violence.

Despite these measures, Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), demonstrates defiance, with plans to proceed. The government is mobilizing police and paramilitary forces to enforce the ban and maintain order, highlighting escalating tensions ahead of the planned demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

