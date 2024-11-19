Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Abkhazia: Leadership Change Amid Protests

The leader of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, has resigned following unrest due to his deal with Russia, with Badra Ganba stepping in until new elections. The crisis raises challenges for Putin as protesters accuse Bzhania of exploiting ties with Moscow for personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:35 IST
In a significant political shake-up, Aslan Bzhania, the leader of the contested Georgian region of Abkhazia, resigned amid public unrest over a controversial agreement with Russia. This move comes after demonstrators occupied government buildings, pushing for change.

Bzhania, feeling the mounting pressure from opposition forces demanding new elections, stepped down to maintain 'stability and constitutional order' in the Russian-backed territory. Deputy Badra Ganba will assume leadership responsibilities until new elections are organized, as per statements by local officials.

The crisis is seen as a complication for Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly as it unfolds alongside the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite close ties with Moscow, Abkhazian protests highlight local frustrations over perceived exploitation by its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

