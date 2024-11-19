Croatian Presidential Election Set for Dec. 29: Milanovic Leads Polls
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced the presidential election for Dec. 29, with the government set to make it official on Thursday. President Zoran Milanovic is seeking a second term against 10 opponents. Polls show Milanovic leading against Dragan Primorac, the main contender affiliated with the ruling party.
Croatia is gearing up for a presidential election scheduled for December 29, according to an announcement made by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Tuesday. The government plans to officially call the vote on Thursday.
Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is vying for a second five-year term and faces competition from ten other candidates, including three women. Recent public opinion surveys indicate Milanovic is ahead of his key adversary, Dragan Primorac, a physician associated with the dominant Croatian Democratic Party (HDZ).
Throughout his current term, President Milanovic has consistently disagreed with Plenkovic on several critical issues, notably Croatia's foreign and defense policies amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
