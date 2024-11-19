Left Menu

Croatia Gears Up for December Presidential Election

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced that the presidential election is set for December 29, with the official call for the vote planned for Thursday. The incumbent President Zoran Milanovic will be seeking a second term in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic revealed the date for the upcoming presidential election, announcing its occurrence on December 29.

The official call for the vote will be made on Thursday, as the incumbent president gears up for the electoral race.

Zoran Milanovic, the current president, will aim to retain his position as he seeks a second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

