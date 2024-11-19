Croatia Gears Up for December Presidential Election
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced that the presidential election is set for December 29, with the official call for the vote planned for Thursday. The incumbent President Zoran Milanovic will be seeking a second term in the upcoming elections.
19-11-2024
