Tensions Rise as Belarus Prepares for Controversial Election
Belarusian police are conducting anti-riot drills as President Alexander Lukashenko seeks a seventh term amidst opposition protests and accusations of oppressive tactics. Concerns escalate as government actions intensify with arrests and political repression, even though some gestures towards releasing political prisoners and dialogue with the West are made.
- Country:
- Estonia
Belarusian authorities launched extensive anti-riot drills on Tuesday, preparing for President Alexander Lukashenko's contentious run for a seventh term next January. The exercises signal zero tolerance for any protests, as Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov highlighted the focus on stopping extremism and maintaining public order.
Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, speaking from exile, criticized these drills as a precursor to further quashing dissent. She emphasized that such actions reflect governmental fear rather than strength. The drills demonstrated police preparedness, showing officers equipped for protest dispersal.
Amidst escalating tensions, authorities have resumed repressive tactics, arresting hundreds and targeting dissidents' families and associates. Meanwhile, Lukashenko's pardon of 146 political prisoners is viewed as an overture to the US and EU, who have levied sanctions in response to Belarus's historical clampdowns on political dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
US Elections: A Pivotal Moment with Global Implications
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Jaishankar and Penny Wong Address US Elections and QUAD's Global Role