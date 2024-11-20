Tensions Rise as Belarus Prepares for Controversial Election

Belarusian authorities launched extensive anti-riot drills on Tuesday, preparing for President Alexander Lukashenko's contentious run for a seventh term next January. The exercises signal zero tolerance for any protests, as Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov highlighted the focus on stopping extremism and maintaining public order.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, speaking from exile, criticized these drills as a precursor to further quashing dissent. She emphasized that such actions reflect governmental fear rather than strength. The drills demonstrated police preparedness, showing officers equipped for protest dispersal.

Amidst escalating tensions, authorities have resumed repressive tactics, arresting hundreds and targeting dissidents' families and associates. Meanwhile, Lukashenko's pardon of 146 political prisoners is viewed as an overture to the US and EU, who have levied sanctions in response to Belarus's historical clampdowns on political dissent.

