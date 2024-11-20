Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Belarus Prepares for Controversial Election

Belarusian police are conducting anti-riot drills as President Alexander Lukashenko seeks a seventh term amidst opposition protests and accusations of oppressive tactics. Concerns escalate as government actions intensify with arrests and political repression, even though some gestures towards releasing political prisoners and dialogue with the West are made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 20-11-2024 02:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 02:40 IST
Tensions Rise as Belarus Prepares for Controversial Election
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Belarusian authorities launched extensive anti-riot drills on Tuesday, preparing for President Alexander Lukashenko's contentious run for a seventh term next January. The exercises signal zero tolerance for any protests, as Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov highlighted the focus on stopping extremism and maintaining public order.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, speaking from exile, criticized these drills as a precursor to further quashing dissent. She emphasized that such actions reflect governmental fear rather than strength. The drills demonstrated police preparedness, showing officers equipped for protest dispersal.

Amidst escalating tensions, authorities have resumed repressive tactics, arresting hundreds and targeting dissidents' families and associates. Meanwhile, Lukashenko's pardon of 146 political prisoners is viewed as an overture to the US and EU, who have levied sanctions in response to Belarus's historical clampdowns on political dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024