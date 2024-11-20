Historic Visit: PM Modi's Three-Nation Diplomatic Tour Concludes in Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a historic visit to Guyana, capping off his extensive three-nation diplomatic journey. This marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Guyana in over half a century, underscoring the significance of the trip.

Upon arrival, Modi was warmly received by Guyanese President Irfan Ali and a host of cabinet ministers, showcasing the importance placed on the bilateral relationship between the two nations. Modi's visit is expected to strengthen strategic ties and reinforce the bond with the Indian diaspora in Guyana, which traces back 185 years.

The visit also includes Modi's participation in the India-CARICOM Summit, furthering collaboration with Caribbean nations. His previous stops included Nigeria, where he was feted with prestigious honors, and Brazil, where he attended the G20 Summit, engaging with global leaders on pressing international issues.

