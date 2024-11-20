Left Menu

Historic Visit: PM Modi's Three-Nation Diplomatic Tour Concludes in Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his three-nation diplomatic tour with a historic visit to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian PM in over 50 years. Besides discussing ties with President Irfan Ali, he engages with the Indian diaspora and attends the India-CARICOM Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:33 IST
Historic Visit: PM Modi's Three-Nation Diplomatic Tour Concludes in Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a historic visit to Guyana, capping off his extensive three-nation diplomatic journey. This marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Guyana in over half a century, underscoring the significance of the trip.

Upon arrival, Modi was warmly received by Guyanese President Irfan Ali and a host of cabinet ministers, showcasing the importance placed on the bilateral relationship between the two nations. Modi's visit is expected to strengthen strategic ties and reinforce the bond with the Indian diaspora in Guyana, which traces back 185 years.

The visit also includes Modi's participation in the India-CARICOM Summit, furthering collaboration with Caribbean nations. His previous stops included Nigeria, where he was feted with prestigious honors, and Brazil, where he attended the G20 Summit, engaging with global leaders on pressing international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024