Voters Head to the Polls in Crucial Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

As the elections progress across multiple Indian states, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has called on voters to step out and make their voices heard. His appeal underscores the importance of these elections in shaping the country's future.

Wednesday marked the commencement of voting in the Maharashtra assembly elections, Jharkhand's crucial second phase, and bypolls across 15 assembly constituencies in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. In Maharashtra, voting is being conducted across 288 assembly constituencies, with the BJP and its allies facing a challenging electorate.

With 4,136 candidates in the fray, the Maharashtra elections see major parties like the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP deploying significant efforts to secure victory. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the ruling coalition is battling to retain power amidst a tough challenge from the BJP-led NDA, particularly in high-stakes constituencies such as Barhait.

(With inputs from agencies.)