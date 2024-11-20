Left Menu

Maharashtra Votes: Tense Showdown Amidst Alliances and Allegations

As Maharashtra goes to polls, significant tension surrounds Nawab Malik's candidature in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, facing opposition from his alliance. Despite serious allegations, Malik remains backed by NCP's Ajit Pawar. Voting is part of a wider contest between BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led MVA across 288 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:56 IST
Maharashtra Votes: Tense Showdown Amidst Alliances and Allegations
NCP leader and candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling is underway in Maharashtra, with NCP leader and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar candidate, Nawab Malik, casting his vote on Wednesday in Mumbai. Malik called upon citizens to partake robustly in the assembly elections.

"I voted today, and so did my family. I urge everyone to vote and elect their preferred MLA," Malik stated. However, controversy arises as Shiv Sena, an ally in the Mahayuti alliance, fields Suresh 'Bullet' Patil against Malik.

Despite opposition from Mahayuti partners BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP Chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, stands by his decision to support Malik's candidacy, even with unresolved allegations linking him to Dawood Ibrahim's associates.

Malik's 2022 arrest for alleged criminal connections hasn't led to convictions. Meanwhile, NCP's Bandra East candidate, Zeeshan Siddiqui, voted, marking his first such experience without his late father. Siddiqui emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, expressed confidence in securing an eighth Assembly term from Baramati, emphasizing trust in voter support.

Polls commenced at 7 am and will close at 6 pm, encompassing 288 assembly constituencies. The election is characterized by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, and emotional appeals. The main contest pits the BJP-led Mahayuti against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposing MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Historically, the BJP won 105 seats in 2019, while Shiv Sena and Congress secured 56 and 44, respectively. In 2014, the BJP garnered 122 seats, with Shiv Sena claiming 63 and Congress 42.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024