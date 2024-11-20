Maharashtra Votes: Tense Showdown Amidst Alliances and Allegations

Polling is underway in Maharashtra, with NCP leader and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar candidate, Nawab Malik, casting his vote on Wednesday in Mumbai. Malik called upon citizens to partake robustly in the assembly elections.

"I voted today, and so did my family. I urge everyone to vote and elect their preferred MLA," Malik stated. However, controversy arises as Shiv Sena, an ally in the Mahayuti alliance, fields Suresh 'Bullet' Patil against Malik.

Despite opposition from Mahayuti partners BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP Chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, stands by his decision to support Malik's candidacy, even with unresolved allegations linking him to Dawood Ibrahim's associates.

Malik's 2022 arrest for alleged criminal connections hasn't led to convictions. Meanwhile, NCP's Bandra East candidate, Zeeshan Siddiqui, voted, marking his first such experience without his late father. Siddiqui emphasized the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, expressed confidence in securing an eighth Assembly term from Baramati, emphasizing trust in voter support.

Polls commenced at 7 am and will close at 6 pm, encompassing 288 assembly constituencies. The election is characterized by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, and emotional appeals. The main contest pits the BJP-led Mahayuti against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposing MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Historically, the BJP won 105 seats in 2019, while Shiv Sena and Congress secured 56 and 44, respectively. In 2014, the BJP garnered 122 seats, with Shiv Sena claiming 63 and Congress 42.

