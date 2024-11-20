Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Slogan Amidst By-Elections

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticizes Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's slogan, suggesting BJP's election strategies lack sincerity. Yadav predicts electoral advantage for Samajwadi Party and alliances in upcoming polls, while by-elections commence across multiple states, highlighting significant political battles for BJP and its opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:37 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his controversial slogan, 'Batenge to Katenge', which has sparked criticism for its perceived communal undertones. Yadav expressed doubts about the BJP's election strategies, questioning the efficacy of using such rhetoric to secure electoral victories.

The slogan, intended as a call for Hindu unity, has ignited a fierce debate between the BJP and opposition parties. Critics argue the slogan promotes intolerance, while supporters claim it calls for resistance against divisive forces. Despite the ongoing controversy, Yadav remains confident that the upcoming election trends will favor the Samajwadi Party and its allies.

As the political drama unfolds, voters have been casting their ballots in by-elections across 15 Assembly seats in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. The by-elections are particularly crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh, where the alliance faced a major setback in the last general elections, securing only 36 of the 80 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

