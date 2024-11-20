Samajwadi Party Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Slogan Amidst By-Elections

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his controversial slogan, 'Batenge to Katenge', which has sparked criticism for its perceived communal undertones. Yadav expressed doubts about the BJP's election strategies, questioning the efficacy of using such rhetoric to secure electoral victories.

The slogan, intended as a call for Hindu unity, has ignited a fierce debate between the BJP and opposition parties. Critics argue the slogan promotes intolerance, while supporters claim it calls for resistance against divisive forces. Despite the ongoing controversy, Yadav remains confident that the upcoming election trends will favor the Samajwadi Party and its allies.

As the political drama unfolds, voters have been casting their ballots in by-elections across 15 Assembly seats in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. The by-elections are particularly crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh, where the alliance faced a major setback in the last general elections, securing only 36 of the 80 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)