Maharashtra Election Drama: NCP Dismisses 'Cash for Vote' Allegation

NCP's Dhananjay Munde firmly rejects 'cash for vote' accusations against BJP leader Vinod Tawde as false. Political tensions rise with Bahujan Vikas Aghadi's claims of money distribution by Tawde. Tawde calls for a probe, stating confidence in an innocent meeting. Elections unfold amid these controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:57 IST
Maharashtra Election Drama: NCP Dismisses 'Cash for Vote' Allegation
NCP candidate for the Parli constituency, Dhananjay Munde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in the Maharashtra assembly elections, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has confidently refuted allegations of a 'cash for vote' scheme linked to BJP's Vinod Tawde. Munde denounced the claims as false, maintaining that no such incident occurred.

The controversy erupted when the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accused Tawde of distributing money in a Nalasopara hotel before the polls, prompting Congress to demand a Supreme Court-supervised investigation. Tawde has denied the allegations, advocating for an impartial inquiry and offering CCTV footage as evidence.

As 288 assembly constituencies commence voting, Munde remains optimistic about the Mahayuti alliance's prospects. He urged citizens to participate in voting, highlighting its democratic significance. The Chief Ministerial candidate for the Mahayuti coalition remains undecided, pending election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

