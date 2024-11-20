Milei's Pragmatic Turn: From Populist Rhetoric to International Diplomacy

At the G20 summit, Javier Milei, Argentina's President known for his populist rhetoric, made a significant diplomatic shift by shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This overture follows recent prior criticism of both China and Brazil's leadership, whom Milei had labeled as "murderers" and "thieves" during his campaign.

Milei, who has expressed far-right views akin to those of Donald Trump, faced international pressure to adopt a more cooperative stance. The summit highlighted Milei’s pragmatism despite his earlier attempts to block international initiatives, as his administration navigates Argentina's challenging economic landscape, highly reliant on trade with China.

Notably, his willingness to deepen ties with China comes at a time when Argentina’s economy ministers are securing crucial trade agreements, such as exporting natural gas to Brazil. This shift in foreign policy illustrates Argentina's strategic realignments in the face of economic difficulties and international isolation risks.

