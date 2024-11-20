Left Menu

Milei's Pragmatic Turn: From Populist Rhetoric to International Diplomacy

Javier Milei, the Argentine president, initially took a hardline stance against countries like China and Brazil, but has recently pivoted towards pragmatic international diplomacy. At the G20 summit, Milei shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and committed to strengthening trade ties, despite previous criticisms of these nations' leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:40 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

At the G20 summit, Javier Milei, Argentina's President known for his populist rhetoric, made a significant diplomatic shift by shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This overture follows recent prior criticism of both China and Brazil's leadership, whom Milei had labeled as "murderers" and "thieves" during his campaign.

Milei, who has expressed far-right views akin to those of Donald Trump, faced international pressure to adopt a more cooperative stance. The summit highlighted Milei’s pragmatism despite his earlier attempts to block international initiatives, as his administration navigates Argentina's challenging economic landscape, highly reliant on trade with China.

Notably, his willingness to deepen ties with China comes at a time when Argentina’s economy ministers are securing crucial trade agreements, such as exporting natural gas to Brazil. This shift in foreign policy illustrates Argentina's strategic realignments in the face of economic difficulties and international isolation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

