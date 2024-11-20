Clash at Kakroli: Voting Controversy Unfolds
A clash erupted in Kakroli village during the Meerapur assembly bypoll due to unknown reasons, according to police. Allegations arose of low voter turnout and voter harassment. AIMIM and SP candidates claimed police interventions were preventing people from voting, accusing the police of bias and misconduct during the election process.
20-11-2024
Tempers flared in Kakroli village amidst the Meerapur assembly bypoll, resulting in a stone-pelting clash between groups, police reported Wednesday. The exact cause remains uncertain.
Authorities swiftly intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order, allowing voting to continue uneventfully, stated Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh.
Despite these assurances, AIMIM's Mohammad Arshad and SP’s Sumbul Rana accused police of voter intimidation, hindering free electoral participation. Allegations stretched further with RLD's Mithlesh Pal reporting instances of orchestrated bogus voting.
