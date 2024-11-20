Clash at Kakroli: Voting Controversy Unfolds

Tempers flared in Kakroli village amidst the Meerapur assembly bypoll, resulting in a stone-pelting clash between groups, police reported Wednesday. The exact cause remains uncertain.

Authorities swiftly intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order, allowing voting to continue uneventfully, stated Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh.

Despite these assurances, AIMIM's Mohammad Arshad and SP’s Sumbul Rana accused police of voter intimidation, hindering free electoral participation. Allegations stretched further with RLD's Mithlesh Pal reporting instances of orchestrated bogus voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)