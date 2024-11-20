Global Concerns as Putin Updates Nuclear Strike Doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new nuclear doctrine, significantly lowering the threshold for deploying nuclear weapons in response to conventional attacks. This move has prompted widespread international concern.

The White House National Security Council noted that the update was anticipated, as Russia had signaled such intentions in recent weeks. Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the rhetoric as irresponsible, emphasizing that nuclear wars cannot be won and must never be fought.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of NATO reviewing this development, while a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described it as the latest example of Moscow's reckless behavior. Despite the heightened tensions, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot dismissed the decision as mere rhetoric, stating, "We are not intimidated."

(With inputs from agencies.)