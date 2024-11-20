Left Menu

Global Concerns as Putin Updates Nuclear Strike Doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved an update to the country's nuclear doctrine, which lowers the threshold for nuclear strikes. This decision has sparked international reactions, with countries like the United States, the EU, and Turkey voicing concerns over the implications for global security and the potential for nuclear escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:32 IST
Global Concerns as Putin Updates Nuclear Strike Doctrine
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a new nuclear doctrine, significantly lowering the threshold for deploying nuclear weapons in response to conventional attacks. This move has prompted widespread international concern.

The White House National Security Council noted that the update was anticipated, as Russia had signaled such intentions in recent weeks. Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the rhetoric as irresponsible, emphasizing that nuclear wars cannot be won and must never be fought.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of NATO reviewing this development, while a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described it as the latest example of Moscow's reckless behavior. Despite the heightened tensions, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot dismissed the decision as mere rhetoric, stating, "We are not intimidated."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024