Tensions Rise in Parli: Polling Booth Vandalism and Assault Create Chaos

A polling booth in Parli assembly constituency was vandalised, and an NCP worker assaulted. The incident was followed by an EVM being damaged. Authorities took swift action to replace the EVM, ensuring voting resumed. The NCP candidate claimed voting irregularities and CCTV disabling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:14 IST
A polling booth was vandalised in Parli assembly constituency, leading to chaos as a worker from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faced assault, an official confirmed.

Following the viral spread of the assault video involving local leader Madhav Jadhav, tensions escalated when a group disrupted the voting process at Ghatnandur by damaging the EVM and poll booth infrastructure.

Beed Collector Avinash Pathak assured that the tampered EVMs were replaced and the votes secured. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh accused the administration of enabling irregularities like CCTV disabling, disallowing minority voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

