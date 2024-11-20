Tensions Rise in Parli: Polling Booth Vandalism and Assault Create Chaos
A polling booth in Parli assembly constituency was vandalised, and an NCP worker assaulted. The incident was followed by an EVM being damaged. Authorities took swift action to replace the EVM, ensuring voting resumed. The NCP candidate claimed voting irregularities and CCTV disabling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A polling booth was vandalised in Parli assembly constituency, leading to chaos as a worker from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faced assault, an official confirmed.
Following the viral spread of the assault video involving local leader Madhav Jadhav, tensions escalated when a group disrupted the voting process at Ghatnandur by damaging the EVM and poll booth infrastructure.
Beed Collector Avinash Pathak assured that the tampered EVMs were replaced and the votes secured. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh accused the administration of enabling irregularities like CCTV disabling, disallowing minority voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polling Booth
- Vandalism
- NCP
- Assault
- EVM
- Parli
- Assembly Election
- Ghatnandur
- Voting
- Maharashtra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Parliament Advances Bill to Strengthen Oversight of Oranga Tamariki and Child Advocacy Systems
Parliamentary Chair's Karnataka Visit Amid Waqf Controversy