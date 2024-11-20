Left Menu

Intense Bypolls Battle in Uttar Pradesh: Stakes High as Voters Turn Out in Numbers

The bypolls in nine assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh witnessed an increased voter turnout, reaching 42% by mid-afternoon. With issues such as law, order, development, and unemployment at the forefront, the election between various parties was marked by some controversies. Results, however, will not significantly alter the assembly composition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:26 IST
In an electoral showdown amid rising voter turnout, the bypolls across Uttar Pradesh's nine assembly seats are turning into a pivotal political event. By 3 PM, turnout had surged to nearly 42%, with issues such as development, inflation, and unemployment driving citizens to cast their votes.

Voters from diverse backgrounds, including the elderly and differently-abled, made their votes count, voicing concerns over economic and social issues. Political parties like the BJP and Samajwadi Party faced off, while the Congress abstained, lending support to their INDIA bloc ally.

In a notable development, the Election Commission, responding to complaints, suspended law enforcement officers alleged to have obstructively verified voter IDs. Despite intense political dynamics, the election results will leave the current dominance of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly largely unchanged.

