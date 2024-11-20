Maharashtra Elections: Allegations, Turnouts, and A Few Sparks
The Maharashtra assembly elections saw a 45.53% turnout by 3 pm amid tensions and allegations, including accusations of Bitcoin misappropriation led by ex-IPS officer Patil and responses from Congress leader Patole. Meanwhile, notable Bollywood figures made early voting appearances, and a gas cylinder fire injured seven in Surat.
Maharashtra voters showed moderate enthusiasm, recording a 45.53% turnout by 3 pm in the assembly polls this Wednesday. As the elections progressed, controversy reigned, with allegations of Bitcoin misappropriation surfacing against several opposition leaders.
The accusations, led by former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, sparked heated responses from political figures, notably Congress chief Nana Patole, who vowed to take legal actions against what he calls 'false' allegations.
Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar made early voting appearances, adding a touch of glamour to the electoral process. In Gujarat's Surat, a non-election incident occurred where a gas cylinder fire injured seven people, highlighting multiple facets of the day's events.
