Maharashtra Elections: Allegations, Turnouts, and A Few Sparks

Maharashtra voters showed moderate enthusiasm, recording a 45.53% turnout by 3 pm in the assembly polls this Wednesday. As the elections progressed, controversy reigned, with allegations of Bitcoin misappropriation surfacing against several opposition leaders.

The accusations, led by former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, sparked heated responses from political figures, notably Congress chief Nana Patole, who vowed to take legal actions against what he calls 'false' allegations.

Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar made early voting appearances, adding a touch of glamour to the electoral process. In Gujarat's Surat, a non-election incident occurred where a gas cylinder fire injured seven people, highlighting multiple facets of the day's events.

