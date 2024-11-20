Left Menu

Controversial Detention: Ugandan Politician's Ordeal Unfolds in Kenya

Kizza Besigye, a veteran Ugandan opposition politician, was allegedly kidnapped during a book launch in Kenya and detained in Uganda. He faces charges of unlawful firearm possession. His wife and his lawyer contest the charges and demand his release, highlighting broader concerns over regional political detentions.

Kizza Besigye, a prominent Ugandan opposition figure, was reportedly abducted from a book launch in Kenya, according to his wife, Winnie Byanyima. He is now being held in a military prison in Kampala, Uganda, where he appeared in court facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

Byanyima, who is the head of UNAIDS, has called for her husband's immediate release. The Ugandan government denies involvement in any abductions, with Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi asserting that any international arrest is done with a host country's cooperation.

Besigye, who ran against Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni multiple times, appeared visibly haggard in court. His charges have been criticized by his lawyer, Erias Lukwago, as "incurably defective." The incident underscores tensions surrounding political detentions in the region.

