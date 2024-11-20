High Drama Unfolds in Palakkad By-Election Amidst Declining Voter Turnout
The Palakkad by-election, characterized by intense campaigning and controversies, recorded a voter turnout of 70.01% by 6.49 pm in 159 of the 184 polling booths. The bypoll, necessitated by Shafi Parambil's resignation, saw long queues and tight security as 10 candidates, including major party figures, contested.
The Palakkad assembly constituency experienced a tumultuous by-election period characterized by intense campaigns and controversies. As of 6.49 pm, the voter turnout stood at 70.01% in 159 of the 184 polling booths, marking a decline from the 73.83% recorded in 2021 state elections.
Polling, which commenced at 7 am, initially saw a low turnout of 1.11% by 8 am, gradually increasing to 30.48% by noon. Notably, voters, especially women, opted to cast their votes later in the day to avoid early rushes, leading to long queues throughout the constituency's 184 booths.
The by-election, triggered by Shafi Parambil's Lok Sabha win, featured 10 candidates, with key players being Rahul Mamkootathil, C Krishnakumar, and P Sarin. Voting proceeded under stringent security measures, including central security personnel and thorough webcasting.
