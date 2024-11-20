High Drama Unfolds in Palakkad By-Election Amidst Declining Voter Turnout

The Palakkad assembly constituency experienced a tumultuous by-election period characterized by intense campaigns and controversies. As of 6.49 pm, the voter turnout stood at 70.01% in 159 of the 184 polling booths, marking a decline from the 73.83% recorded in 2021 state elections.

Polling, which commenced at 7 am, initially saw a low turnout of 1.11% by 8 am, gradually increasing to 30.48% by noon. Notably, voters, especially women, opted to cast their votes later in the day to avoid early rushes, leading to long queues throughout the constituency's 184 booths.

The by-election, triggered by Shafi Parambil's Lok Sabha win, featured 10 candidates, with key players being Rahul Mamkootathil, C Krishnakumar, and P Sarin. Voting proceeded under stringent security measures, including central security personnel and thorough webcasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)