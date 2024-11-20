Mahayuti Holds Edge in Maharashtra As MVA Puts Up a Strong Challenge

The ruling Mahayuti alliance appears set to retain its hold on power in Maharashtra, with exit polls predicting a strong performance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Following the conclusion of polling on 288 seats across the state, predictions indicate a competitive race.

According to a Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, could secure between 137 and 157 seats. In contrast, the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), is projected to win 126 to 147 seats.

Other exit polls offer varied estimates, with ABP-Matrize forecasting Mahayuti at 150-170 seats and MVA at 110-130 seats. News 24-Today's Chanakya suggests Mahayuti could capture 152-150 seats, while 'Peoples Pulse' projects a decisive win for Mahayuti with 175-195 seats. MVA remains competitive, potentially crossing the 145-seat majority mark in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)