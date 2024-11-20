Left Menu

Maharashtra Decides: A Poll Marred by Clashes and Glitz

Maharashtra witnessed a 58.43% voter turnout in its assembly elections, with both the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi hoping to secure power. The election was marred by vandalism and clashes. Celebrities and centenarians participated, highlighting the democratic fervor. Counting is set for November 23.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra's assembly elections recorded a provisional 58.43% voter turnout, slightly down from 2019's 61.74%. The elections featured high-profile participation and incidents, revealing a politically charged atmosphere. The BJP-led Mahayuti seeks to retain power while Maha Vikas Aghadi vies for a comeback.

Voting, concluded between 7 am and 6 pm across 288 constituencies, was disrupted by various clashes. Highlights include skirmishes between rival party supporters and technical glitches affecting Electronic Voting Machines, quickly addressed by the election authorities.

Notably, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, along with prominent industrialists, exercised their franchise, adding a glamorous touch to the democratic exercise. The fate of 4,136 candidates, including independents and party rebels, will be decided on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

