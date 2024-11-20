Left Menu

Palakkad Bypoll: High Stakes and High Turnout Amidst Controversies

The Palakkad assembly bypoll, characterized by controversies and intense campaigns, concluded with a 70.51% voter turnout, showing a decline from 2021's figures. Key candidates are representing Congress-led UDF, BJP-led NDA, and CPI(M)-led LDF, all vying for the seat vacated by Congress leader Shafi Parambil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:53 IST
The Palakkad assembly constituency witnessed a dynamic bypoll campaign, marred by controversies, culminating in a 70.51% voter turnout on Wednesday. This marks a decline from the 73.83% turnout in the 2021 assembly polls.

The voting started sluggishly at 7 am, with a mere 1.11% turnout by 8 am, according to the Election Commission. By noon, voter participation climbed to 30.48%, surpassing 50% three hours later. By 6.49 pm, it reached 70.01%, eventually hitting 70.51% post-voting in all 184 polling booths. The final count may rise as postal ballots will be accepted until 7.59 am on counting day.

The race includes key figures from Congress-led UDF, BJP-led NDA, and CPI(M)-led LDF, in a battle prompted by Congress's Shafi Parambil's resignation. The election saw heightened security and was closely monitored, with significant implications for the UDF's prospects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

