Palakkad Bypoll: High Stakes and High Turnout Amidst Controversies

The Palakkad assembly constituency witnessed a dynamic bypoll campaign, marred by controversies, culminating in a 70.51% voter turnout on Wednesday. This marks a decline from the 73.83% turnout in the 2021 assembly polls.

The voting started sluggishly at 7 am, with a mere 1.11% turnout by 8 am, according to the Election Commission. By noon, voter participation climbed to 30.48%, surpassing 50% three hours later. By 6.49 pm, it reached 70.01%, eventually hitting 70.51% post-voting in all 184 polling booths. The final count may rise as postal ballots will be accepted until 7.59 am on counting day.

The race includes key figures from Congress-led UDF, BJP-led NDA, and CPI(M)-led LDF, in a battle prompted by Congress's Shafi Parambil's resignation. The election saw heightened security and was closely monitored, with significant implications for the UDF's prospects in the region.

